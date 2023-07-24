Two Players Man Utd Could Sign To Give Antony Good Competition At The Club Next Season.

Manchester United have completed just a few deals in the summer transfer window and they will be looking forward to making even more signing before the new season begins. Andre Onana and Mason Mount have already been signed by the Red Devils to boost the team’s performance and their competing ability in all tournaments next season.

Well, in as much as these signings will help Manchester United improve greatly all aspects next season, I still believe that they also need to create good competition for their present players by signing more players in this transfer window.

For instance, Antony Santos has been performing poorly for Manchester United recently and doesn’t have any urge to step up his game clearly because he lacks competition at the club.

Well, in today’s article I will be sharing two players Manchester United could sign to give Antony good competition at the club next season.

1, Hirving Lozano.

The Mexican International is one very talented player who isn’t getting enough playing time at Napoli. The 27-year-old has incredible pace, great dribbling skills, and most importantly brilliant finishing in front of the goal which Antony Santos lacks for Manchester United. The Red Devils should consider signing him this summer since he is quite affordable in the market and can also add more quality to their present team’s performance next season.

2, Miguel Almirón.

Miguel Almirón contributed immensely to Newcastle United’s impressive performance in the English Premier League last season. The Paraguayan International is also a pacy winger with good finishing ability, unlike Antony Santos who misses a lot of goalscoring chances for Man Utd. The 29-year-old will be a great bargain for Man Utd if they consider signing him from Newcastle United this summer.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

