Two players Chelsea could sign to replace Michael Olise after star renews contract

The recent news of Michael Olise’s contract renewal with Crystal Palace has left Chelsea with a void to fill in their attacking options. As the transfer window inches towards its closure, Chelsea could turn their attention to other talented players to reinforce their squad. Here are two players who could potentially replace Olise and bring their flair to Stamford Bridge:

Photo credit: football.london

1. Jeremy Doku:

Jeremy Doku, the highly-rated Belgian winger, has been on the radar of several top clubs, including Manchester City. However, Chelsea could swoop in and secure his services, providing him with a platform to showcase his potential in the Premier League.

Known for his electrifying pace, dribbling skills, and ability to take on defenders, Doku possesses the qualities that could seamlessly fit into Chelsea’s attacking philosophy. His versatility to play on either wing and his flair in one-on-one situations make him an exciting prospect for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Doku’s direct style of play and ability to create scoring opportunities could provide Chelsea with a dynamic attacking dimension. While he might need time to adjust to the demands of the Premier League, his talent and potential could make him a worthy successor to the void left by Olise.

2. Florian Wirtz,

Florian Wirtz, the young German attacking midfielder, has been making waves in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. His technical ability, vision, and playmaking skills make him a potential target for Chelsea as they seek to bolster their creative midfield options.

Wirtz’s impressive performances at such a young age highlight his maturity and readiness for top-level competition. His capacity to link up play, provide assists, and find spaces between the lines could significantly enhance Chelsea’s attacking prowess. Wirtz’s adaptability to different roles in the attacking midfield and his understanding of the game could align well with Pochettino’s tactics.

While transitioning to a new league always carries an element of risk, Wirtz’s burgeoning talent and the potential for development under Pochettino’s guidance could make him an attractive signing for Chelsea.

