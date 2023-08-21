Two mistakes Mauricio Pochettino made in his starting lineup that cost Chelsea yesterday

West Ham United defeated Chelsea 3-1 at the London Stadium, handing Mauricio Pochettino his first defeat as Chelsea manager.

James Ward-Prowse had a memorable debut, contributing two assists to the Hammers’ overwhelming victory.

The set piece specialist only needed seven minutes to make an impact as his pinpoint corner kick found Nayef Aguerd, who climbed above Conor Gallagher to break the deadlock.

The Blues needed a response, and Nicolas Jackson provided plenty of encouragement as he proved a handful for the Hammers’ backline.

The Senegalese striker nearly won Chelsea a goal, but a narrow offside call denied him a penalty before he was sent off.

1, Using Carney Chukwuemeka in the left-wing position ahead of Mykhailo Mudryk

Mauricio Pochettino may have thought outside the box when he chose Carney Chukwuemeka to play left wing for Chelsea instead of Mykhailo Mudryk. Because he is more accustomed to playing in midfield, the English international may struggle to provide his best performance in that position for Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk is a natural winger with outstanding pace and sensational dribbling skills who could have posed a big threat to West Ham’s defence if he had been given a chance in this game.

2. Sticking with Raheem Sterling in Chelsea team

It’s remarkable that Raheem Sterling continues to be named to Chelsea’s starting lineup considering his dismal form at the club. Because of his terrible passes and repeated botched dribbling attempts, the English International dulls Chelsea’s offensive most of the time. Mauricio Pochettino may have made a mistake by starting Raheem Sterling ahead of Noni Madueke.

