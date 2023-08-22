Two Midfield Targets Manchester United Should Pursue as Replacements for Bruno Fernandes and Mount

Manchester United’s start to the new Premier League season has been lackluster, and addressing their midfield struggles has become a pressing need. As Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount’s performance falls short of expectations, it’s evident that the team requires a boost in their midfield lineup. Let’s explore two potential midfield signings that could revitalize Manchester United’s gameplay:

1. Amdaou Onana (Everton)

Amdaou Onana, a dynamic and tenacious midfielder, possesses the attributes United needs to prevent being overpowered in the middle of the park. His energy and combative style of play could provide valuable support to Casemiro. With a season in the Premier League already under his belt with Everton, Onana has proven himself in English football.

However, the stumbling block might be the cost. Everton acquired Onana for £33 million in 2022, and they’re likely to demand around £45 million for the 22-year-old. Despite this, considering the issues Manchester United has faced in midfield, making this investment could be a step towards shoring up their weaknesses.

2. Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

Sofyan Amrabat, a Moroccan midfielder, has been on Manchester United’s radar since the beginning of the summer. Known for his excellent passing range and ability to dribble his way out of pressure, Amrabat’s skills could significantly enhance United’s midfield dynamics. Although no formal bid has been made, his contract situation with Fiorentina could work in United’s favor.

The club’s financial situation is a constraint, with the spending limit approaching its threshold. Selling players like Anthony Martial or Donny van de Beek might free up the necessary funds for the Amrabat deal. Moreover, Amrabat’s desire for a move as he enters the final year of his contract adds another layer of opportunity for United.

In conclusion, as Manchester United aims to recover from their sluggish start, securing the services of Amdaou Onana and Sofyan Amrabat could be the key to reinvigorating their midfield. The performances of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount have highlighted the need for fresh talent in the middle of the park, and these two midfielders might just be the replacements the team requires.

