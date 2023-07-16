Two Key Positions Chelsea Needs To Strengthen This Summer

Throughout the years, Chelsea has been known for making notable signings, and ever since Todd Boehly took over as manager, the club has brought in more than 15 new players. Both during the summer transfer window of 2022 and during the winter transfer window of 2022, the Blues have shelled out significant sums of money.

They have acquired a number of significant players, but a number of them have not performed up to the standards expected of them, which has led to some of them being sold. This summer has witnessed the departure of a number of high-quality players, some of whom were quite important to the team in the previous campaign.

However, Stamford Bridge still has a number of outstanding players who are capable of assisting the team in doing incredible things throughout the course of the next few years. They have put in a lot of effort over the course of this summer in order to make sure that they have a solid roster ready for the upcoming season.

In light of the fact that Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have departed the club this summer, Chelsea has already acquired Christopher Nkunku, who represents a significant step forward for the team. The French national and international player will be an important cog in the forthcoming campaign for the West London club.

Despite this, Mauricio Pochettino’s team is continuing to keep an eye out for further players and is trying to sign a handful of them this summer. They are going into the new season needing to shore up a number of the team’s flaws in preparation for competition.

Due to a lack of dependable players in both the defensive midfielder and striker positions, the Blues need to strengthen their roster by acquiring new players. Because Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher play in more advanced areas, they have a pressing need to acquire a capable defensive midfielder following N’golo Kante’s departure this summer.

Moises Caicedo is a player that Chelsea is interested in acquiring, and a move to do so is likely to take place before the end of the summer transfer season. Despite the fact that they signed Nkunku, who is more of an attacking midfielder, they still need to find a competent striker who is capable of scoring more than 20 goals per season.

If Mauricio Pochettino is able to bolster these two positions during the summer transfer window for Chelsea, the club will be in a position to challenge for prizes during the upcoming season

