Two Bournemouth players who could make things hard for Liverpool

Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth both started their Premier League campaigns with a draw. While Liverpool looked very shallow in the centre of the pitch and were fortunate to escape with a point at Stamford Bridge, Bournemouth performed exceptionally well and are showing early signs of intriguing Iroala-ball.

Bournemouth didn’t have the best away record previous season, notably at Anfield, where Liverpool won 13 of their 19 games last season, including a 9-nil defeat, a joint Premier League record.

Liverpool would love to capitalise on their offensive turmoil this weekend after having only one shot on target against Chelsea last weekend. Liverpool has won five of the last six matches between the two teams.

Liverpool just lost the battle to sign Caicedo and La and have now made a bid to sign Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo, which might give Jurgen Klopp additional choices in the midfield and prevent him from attacking players as he did last week. However, it remains to be seen how soon Liverpool will complete the deal and whether Endo will be available to begin this week.

1. Dominik Solanke

Fans can also keep a watch on former Liverpool youth player Dominik Solanke, who has had a good start to the season and will aim to add to his goal total. Overall goals may be expected from this encounter because Bournemouth has scored in three of their previous four matches, and Liverpool should not expect an easy walk in the park because the Cherries have not lost three of their past four.

2. Anthony

Liverpool can’t ignore the potential threat that Anthony brings to the game. With his impressive track record and relentless drive, he’s certainly a player to watch out for. Anthony might just be the player to keep an eye on during the next match. He’s known for his quick feet and unpredictable moves on the field.

