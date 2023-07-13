Two Arsenal Players Who Could Dominate The Premier League Next Season

Arsenal’s remarkable performance in the Premier League last season has raised expectations for their future success. Last year, the Gunners were a tough club to beat because they were among the best.

They were leading for most of the season in the English Premier League before falling to second in the final stretch. The Gunners’ performance took a drastic turn for the better once their Spanish boss took over.

Last year, Arteta’s tactics paid off despite the fact that his club was the youngest in the English Premier League. Even the top six teams had a hard time beating him because of how difficult he was to play against.

Each game week revealed a new and improved appearance, a reflection of how well they were faring in the tournament as a whole. It’s likely that Arsenal will keep improving next season, making them a formidable opponent.

The 13-time English Premier League winners have made some significant additions this summer, raising expectations for the next season. Next season, Arsenal may dominate the English Premier League thanks to the unstoppable duo of two crucial players.

Based on their recent form, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are favorites to win the league next year. The two led the club in scoring last season with 15 goals apiece, and if they can maintain their performance, they will likely score even more next year.

