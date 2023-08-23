Two Africans That Have Scored More Goals Than Victor Osimhen In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season

Victor Osimhen, a prominent name in the world of football, is widely recognized for his goal-scoring prowess. However, a closer examination of his current season’s performance reveals a relatively modest record, with just 2 goals registered in Serie A. Surprisingly, there are two other remarkable African players competing in Europe’s top 5 leagues who have outshone Osimhen by each netting 3 goals so far this season. Let’s delve into the profiles of these high-achieving goal-scorers.

The first African footballer to achieve this impressive goal tally is Bryan Mbeumo. Originating from Cameroon, Mbeumo’s impact was felt right from the start of the season. In Brentford’s opening match against Tottenham on August 13, 2023, Mbeumo confidently converted a penalty kick, securing the team’s first goal in a game that concluded with an exciting 2-2 draw. Mbeumo’s remarkable form continued in the next match where he notched a memorable brace against Fulham, earning himself the well-deserved “Man of the Match” title. With these remarkable accomplishments, Mbeumo’s goal count for the season stands at an impressive 3 goals.

Another outstanding talent on this list is Akor Adams, a former star of Nigeria’s U-20 team. This 23-year-old striker recently made a significant move to Montpellier in the French Ligue 1 on August 7, 2023. Within just six days of joining the team, Adams showcased his scoring ability by netting a brace against Le Havre AC in his Ligue 1 debut. His first goal, a powerful header, came in the 58th minute, followed swiftly by a left-footed strike. Interestingly, the match concluded with a 2-2 draw, mirroring Adams’ goal-scoring achievements.

Adams’ impact continued in his subsequent Ligue 1 appearance, where he secured a late goal in the 89th minute, contributing significantly to a commanding 4-1 victory over Olympique Lyon. It’s worth noting that Adams had previously scored 3 goals for Lillestrøm earlier in the season before making his move to France.

Refocusing on Osimhen, the winner of Serie A’s golden boot for the 2022/23 season, he started the current season on a promising note. In his debut match, Osimhen’s skillful left-footed strikes led to a pair of goals – the first in the 42nd minute and the second in the 79th minute. These goals played a pivotal role in Napoli’s 3-1 victory.

