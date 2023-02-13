Twitter ‘explodes’ as Pedri’s goal sends Barcelona 11-point clear at the top of La Liga standings

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fans on Twitter erupted when Barcelona extended their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table with a 1-0 victory over Villarreal on Sunday 12 February.

Xavi’s team now has 21 games in which he has scored 56 points, and in one game he is 11 points ahead of the Whites.

Pedri scored the only goal for the Catalan club in the 18th minute of the match. It was a magnificent performance because of his youth.

After a strong connection with Robert Lewandowski, the midfielder slid the ball past Pepe Reina and the former Liverpool goalkeeper rooted on the spot.

The midfielder is now in the last five games he has scored three goals. While the yellow subs put together their fair share of offensive plays, Unai Emery’s team was unable to equalize.

Xavi’s side have maintained their exceptional form, winning all of their last five LaLiga games. The victory marks another step in Blaugrana’s quest to become champion of Spain.

Here are few Twitter reactions after Barcelona’s win over Villarreal.

SportzMedia (

)