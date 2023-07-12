Turkey National Team Midfield Options

With an impressive roster of talented midfielders, the Turkey national team’s midfield options are certainly something to admire. From experienced veterans to young rising stars, this team is stacked with players who possess incredible skill and an innate ability to control the game.

One such player is Hakan Çalhanoğlu, a 29-year-old central midfielder currently playing for Inter Milan. Known for his exceptional passing skills and creative playmaking abilities, Çalhanoğlu is a force to be reckoned with on the field. His vision and ability to read the game make him an invaluable asset to any team.

Another standout midfielder is Salih Özcan, a 25-year-old defensive midfielder representing Borussia Dortmund. Özcan’s ability to break up play and make key interceptions is truly remarkable. His defensive prowess and tactical awareness make him an indispensable player in the midst of intense matches.

Orkun Kökcü, a 22-year-old central midfielder playing for SL Benfica, is yet another fantastic option for Turkey. Kökcü’s technical skills and ability to control the tempo of the game make him an exceptional player in the heart of the midfield. With his potential still untapped, Kökcü is definitely one to watch

Last but certainly not least is Arda Güler, an 18-year-old attacking midfielder currently honing his skills at Real Madrid. Despite his young age, Güler showcases incredible flair and creativity in his play. His ability to unlock defenses and provide assists makes him a promising prospect for the Turkey national team.

In conclusion, Turkey’s midfield options are a blend of experience, skill, and potential. With players like Çalhanoğlu, Özcan, Kökcü, and Güler, the team has a plethora of choices that will undoubtedly bring vitality and creativity to their game.

Photo Credit Google

