Turkey Earthquake: Atsu's Body To Be Flown To Ghana For Burial

The remains of former Ghana international footballer Christian Atsu who died in a devastating earthquake in Turkey were being flown home on Sunday, the country’s foreign ministry said.

Dailytrust paper reports that, Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in both countries.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle player’s body was discovered on Saturday, contrary to original rumours that he had been evacuated the day after the earthquake.

His family and Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey will travel with the remains on a Turkish Airlines flight, which is scheduled to land in Accra (Ghana’s capital) at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the foreign ministry.

Atsu’s elder brother and twin sister were at the scene of the rescue when his death was found, the ministry reported on Saturday.

The player’s spouse Marie-Claire Rupio and their three children attended a memorial service at Saint James’ Park on Saturday before Newcastle’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

On February 5, hours before the earthquake hit, Atsu scored the last of his 33 career goals for Hatayspor in Turkey’s Super Lig.

His Turkish top-flight club paid tribute to him on Twitter by writing, “There are no words to explain our pain.”

“Atsu, we won’t forget you. May peace be with you, lovely person.

The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, stated that he had previously played for the Black Stars, noting that “football has lost one of its finest ambassadors, one who will be impossible to replace.”

