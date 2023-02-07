Turkey-based Ghana Player, Christian Atsu Found Alive After Deadly Earthquake Incident In Turkey

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The citizens of Turkey were recently thrown into sadness after a deadly Earthquake struck the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep and reportedly killed thousands of people. According to reports, over 2,000 people have been reported dead with several others trapped under their collapsed houses.

Following the incident, Punch reported that popular Ghana Player and former Chelsea player, Christian Atsu, was caught in the middle of the disaster and people believed he was one of the victims trapped under the rubbles of the collapsed buildings in the city.

Several hours later, Christian Atsu, has been reportedly found alive after his voice was heard from under his collapsed building in the city. He has however been taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.

Speaking about the development, the Vice President of Turkish club, Hatayspor, which Atsu plays for, confirmed Atsu’s rescue while also revealing that the club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, is still trapped under the rubbles.

He said: “Christian Atsu was taken out with injuries. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble. Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours.”

