Tuchel Was Scared Of Losing His Job At Chelsea Despite Winning UCL During His Time

This time last year, Chelsea Fans were at the top of the World. The West London club had just returned from the middle east in February 2022 after winning their First ever FIFA Club World title. Winning the title last year helped Chelsea to complete Football and it also helped them to imprint their name in gold ink as the most successful club in London.

The FIFA Club World Cup was the only title that Chelsea haven’t won but, they were able to achieve that, alongside the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup trophies under Thomas Tuchel.

After helping Chelsea to dominate Europe and the World within a year, one would have thought that Thomas Tuchel would be certain that his job is secure at Chelsea because he has brought to the table what the club lacked but, that wasn’t case.

In January last year, just few weeks before Chelsea travelled out of London to United Arab Emirates for the FIFA Club World Cup tournament, Thomas Tuchel was asked about his stay at Chelsea and he said: “I think I have a contract till 2024. Let’s try to stay as long as the contract says. The history tells us that it is not that easy but, I feel confident that I can make it. I don’t want to be anywhere else.”

Thomas Tuchel had literally won the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup but, he was still uncertain about his job as he admitted that he’s fully aware of how Chelsea usually fire their Manager quickly when things go awry.

Right now, Chelsea is suffering from a poor form under Graham Potter. The West London club has been consistently bad under Graham Potter as they keep getting worse. Despite that, Graham Potter is not facing any imminent retrenchment because he has the backing of the club’s owner.

