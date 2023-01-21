Trossard vs Mudryk: Which Club Got the Better Deal Between Arsenal and Chelsea? (Opinion)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The January transfer window has been full of dramas so far and one of the biggest so far is the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukrainian winger was close to joining Arsenal but the Gunners were priced out of a deal and Chelsea ended up signing the 22-year-old from Shakhtar Donetsk for a deal that could rise to €100 million. Reacting to the snub, Arsenal went ahead to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star, Leandro Trossard for £26 million.

This has raised debates about which club got the better player and answers may soon be known after both stars have spent a few seasons at their current clubs.

However, the debate for the club that got the better deal can be answered now, and based on my opinion, Arsenal got the better deal. Why?

1. The Gunners signed Leandro Trossard for as little as the amount Chelsea paid for Mudryk divided by three. £27 million is a bargain for a player who is as good as Trossard in the current transfer market.

2. Leandro Trossard has proved himself in the English Premier League. He has played for Brighton and Hove Albion for more than two seasons in the English Premier League now. He played an instrumental role in the club’s progress under Graham Potter.

3. Leandro Trossard is a utility player. He can be deployed as a number ten, a left winger, and a wing-back.

4. The similarities in the pattern of play between Brighton and Hove Albion and the current Arsenal team will make it easy for the Belgian star to adapt.

