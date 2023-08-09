Tribute to Christy Ucheibe, Super Falcons unsung heroine

The Super Falcons were eliminated from the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Monday. After a goalless draw over 120 minutes, it took penalties for the highly rated England to defeat the very impressive Nigerian team.

In the lead up to the last 16 tie with the English, the Falcons picked points off Canada, Australia and Ireland to qualify. During these games the players gave good account of themselves. The likes of Deborah Abiodun, Ashleigh Plumptre, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie and Asisat Oshoala were notable mentions on social media.

However, a player that did not get the much praise she deserved is Christy Ucheibe. The Nigerian number 10 gave 100 percent in all the games she started. She bossed the midfield with her energy and robust tackles, making opposition players uncomfortable.

Nigerians fans in particular, need to give her her flowers. Her contribution to the tournament was recognised by the commentator during the match against England, who said she was the player with the highest number of ball recoveries.

Although her last contribution was scoring one of the two spot kicks registered by Nigeria, Nigeria have in Cristy Ucheibe, a calm and reliable player.

