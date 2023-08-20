Transfer:United in talks with Palace over Henderson’s exit;Bayern and United keen for PSG’s Varratti

United in talks with Crystal Palace over Dean Henderson’s exit

Crystal Palace and Manchester United have begun talks over a deal for Dean Henderson.

Palace are exploring a move for goalkeeper Henderson with the door remaining open as Nottingham Forest have yet to seal his signing.

Henderson spent last season on loan at Forest and was expected to rejoin following Andre Onana’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich and United keen for PSG’s Marco Verratti

L’Équipe is reporting that Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both shown an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti (30), who is free to leave the club this summer.

Plenty of departures are expected from PSG between now and the end of the window. One of those is expected to be veteran midfielder Verratti, who has been at the club for over a decade. The Italian international has been told by Luis Campos and Luis Enrique that he is surplus to requirements, and finding a new club is, therefore a priority. He was left out of PSG’s squad to face Toulouse FC on Saturday.

Verratti already has an agreement in place with Al Ahli, however, the Saudi side is yet to find an agreement with PSG. However, there is also interest in Europe. Notably, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both displayed an interest in Verratti in the past few days. L’Équipe adds that a move to Manchester United “cannot be ruled out.” Les Parisiens believe that a deal could be done around the €60m mark.

Arsenal handed £50m Balogun transfer boost amid Chelsea and Tottenham links

Arsenal transfer news: Folarin Balogun has been heavily linked with an exit from the Gunners this summer, but bids are yet to meet their valuation.

The USMNT international has been the subject of plenty of interest throughout the market so far, following on from his successful loan spell with Reims last season. The youngster was amongst one of the top scorers, bagging 21 goals in Ligue 1 in 37 appearances.

It had shown a huge leap towards being ready for the transition towards playing at the very highest level, with his ambition showing with the international switch from England to USA. His return to Arsenal has brought about plenty of questions about the future ahead of him though.

In front of the Hale Ender were a host of striker options to contend with, which has opened up the possibility of an exit over the summer window. There has been interest from across Europe, with Inter Milan one of the earliest to register their interest, but unable to afford the switch that Arsenal is believed to value at £50million.

football.london understands the Gunners recently turned down a bid from AS Monaco worth roughly £34.4million. The north Londoners are believed to be open to negotiations over a fee, however, they still remain confident in receiving a club-record sale in the coming weeks.

Akabest (

)