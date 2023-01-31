Transfers That Could Still Happen This January

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benjamin Pavard has been linked with a move to Barcelona.The French World Cup-winner is out of contract in 2024, and after falling out with the Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann, he’s reportedly willing to sign for Barcelona. The frenchman has fell down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and the arrival of Joao Cancelo shows that he’s not in Julian Nagelsmann’s plans at the club.

Pavard is reportedly willing to join Barcelona and he will be a good signing for the club since he has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the World. Pavard can also play as a centre-back and has similar playing style with Jules Kounde. Barcelona doesn’t have enough players in the right-back spot and the signing of Benjamin Pavard will help reinforce their defence.

Union Berlin are set to sign Isco on free transfer, Agreement now in place and medical tests scheduled on deadline day. The 30-year-old has been available since the end of 2022 following a controversial departure from Sevilla in December.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to accept a £45m offer from Everton for midfielder Conor Gallagher. After confirming the appointment of Sean Dyche as their new manager, the Toffees are fully focused on bolstering their squad before the deadline day.

