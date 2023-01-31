Transfers That Could Be Completed Before Deadline Day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Clubs are making their final attempts to bolster their rosters before the midseason transfer window closes today. As Todd Boehly has spent about 460 million euros on transfers in his first seasons at Chelsea, the club is far and away the leader among those that have done good business in January. Even now, on transfer deadline day, the Blues are being speculated about in connection with a couple more potential moves. We take a look at some transfers that could be completed before the deadline day.

1. Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez According to reports, Chelsea is about to sign the World Cup-winning midfielder for a British record cost of 120 million euros. Benfica reportedly started looking for replacements for the 21-year-old after a tough negotiation process.

2. Moises Caicedo

To the best of my knowledge, Moises Caicedo The Ecuadorian sent a heartfelt statement beseeching Brighton to let him depart. The Seagulls asked the midfielder to skip training after turning down three offers from Arsenal and Chelsea. On the final day, the two London teams may try one more to persuade Brighton to let him go. Surprisingly, rumors have it that Chelsea is interested in signing both Fernandez and Caicedo.

3. Hakim Ziyech

With so many new players joining Chelsea, some existing players will have to be released. It hasn’t worked out for Ziyech in West London, and he has long been linked with a move to AC Milan. According to recent reports, he has already come to terms with Paris Saint-Germain on a personal level. The Moroccan will be keeping his fingers crossed that a deal can be made between the two teams on the final day. He will join his international teammate Archaf Hakimi if the deal goes through.

4. Conor Gallagher

Everton The goal of the Toffees’ player acquisitions should be to provide Sean Dyche with the tools he needs to keep the team from dropping into the lower divisions. Several players, including Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Rennes’ Kamaldeen Sulemana, have been mentioned as possible replacements for Anthony Gordon by the Farhad Moshiri-led club.

