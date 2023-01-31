Transfers that can happen on Transfer Deadline Day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Clubs have limited time to wrap up their winter transfer window dealings as the deadline day approaches. Final deals must be concluded by 11 pm or they will have to wait until summer. Some teams have already made their moves, such as Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo early in the month.

Chelsea’s lavish spending, including the £88 million signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, has been in the spotlight lately. However, many more transfers are expected to be made in the final hours.

1. Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich

The transfer of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich is among the most surprising in recent memory. The Manchester City full-back, who has fallen out of favor with Pep Guardiola, seeks a new challenge and will join Bayern on loan with the option for a permanent transfer at the end of the season. Cancelo traveled to Germany last night for a medical and to complete the move

2. Pedro Porro to Tottenham

Pedro Porro’s move to Tottenham has been uncertain, but it appears to be finally happening on Deadline Day. The right-back bid farewell to Sporting Lisbon fans over the weekend before the Portuguese club changed the terms of their agreement with Spurs.

Porro traveled to London late last night for a medical and told reporters: “I’m grateful to Sporting, I love the club. I didn’t train as I was focused solely on the transfer to Spurs, but I will always be thankful to the club.”

3. Diogo Monteiro to Leeds

Leeds have been active in the transfer market this window, acquiring forward Georginio Rutter for up to £35 million and defender Max Wober for up to £17 million. They’re not finished yet, with two more new players incoming. Both Diogo Monteiro and Weston McKennie underwent medicals yesterday, with the latter’s transfer confirmed.

Monteiro, a young defender, is seen as a prospect, while the arrival of midfielder McKennie on loan from Juventus is a major acquisition for Leeds.

4. Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea

Benfica made their position on Enzo Fernandez known earlier this month, but Chelsea is persistent in its pursuit.

Chelsea’s persistence may result in a British transfer record-breaking deal. The Telegraph reports that the club has offered to pay Fernandez’s £105 million release clause. Discussions about the payment plan are ongoing, but there is reportedly confidence at Stamford Bridge.

Osho123 (

)