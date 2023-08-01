Transfers: Signings That Would Make Chelsea’s Summer Transfer Window One Of Their Best Ever

It must be said that the new directors at Chelsea football club have done an incredible job at the club this summer, overseeing some really impressive deals both in the outgoings and in the incoming signings.

More than 11 players have either been sold or released from the club permanently, in a bid to restructure the team and give Mauricio Pochettino a very balanced squad capable of competing and winning major honours for the club.

As impressive as the outgoings have been, the incomings have so been outstanding. The addition of players like Nicholas Jackson, Andrey Santos, Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto, Cesare Casadei, Ian Maatsen, Angelo Gabriel and the imminent arrival of Axel Disasi to the team that struggled to compete last season has been nothing short of remarkable.

As remarkable as the overall window has been, it is still not perfect as Chelsea still need to add at least two more signings that will take their window to an absolute 10/10.

The 3 Signings Needed

1. Moises Caicedo

Identified as the priority target for Chelsea this window, the blues offered £80m for Caicedo but his club, Brighton rejected the offer as they want more money.

The two clubs are still negotiating, trying to find common ground and agree a fee that would give the Ecuadorian his dream move to a top team in Europe.

2. Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea are said to have enquired about Kudus and are prepared to swoop in for the Ghanaian international after completing the Moises Caicedo deal.

This signing will add more ammunition in Pochettino’s arsenal as Kudus offers so much in the midfield and attacking areas.

3. Robert Sanchez

With Edouard Mendy gone, Kepa getting the nod to become the club’s number one goalkeeper again, there is a need to bring in a quality back up.

Out-of-favour Robert Sanchez has been reported to have agreed a move to Chelsea as the London club are now negotiating his signing with Brighton.

The next few days are going to be very busy around Chelsea because they will now push harder to complete their squad composition in order for Pochettino to settle the right balance of team he’ll be competing with next season.

If Chelsea get these 3 players in, then this 2023 summer transfer window will go down in history as of one the best in the club’s history.

WoleOscar (

)