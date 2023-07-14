Transfers: Players That Have Been Signed So Far By Top Teams In Europe

The 2023 summer Transfer Window has been very active since it opened. Many Teams, in an attempt to improve the quality of their respective squads, have signed quite a number of Players and also released or terminated the contracts of some of their players. The Transfer window is always an exciting one in football, as many teams compete in the market to sign quality players. So far, many top teams have signed a number of quality players since the window opened. The Players that have been signed by Top Teams so far are:

1. Nkuku – Chelsea

Although Chelsea completed the signing of Nkuku during the just completed Season, he officially joined them this window. His signing will be a good addition to the squad, as Chelsea currently lacks creativity.

2. Mount – Manchester United

After an unsuccessful contract talk between Chelsea and Mount, he decided to leave Chelsea. Manchester United took advantage of it, signing him from Chelsea. Mount became Manchester United’s first signing of the window.

3. Havertz – Arsenal

Arsenal signed Havertz from Chelsea. Many Chelsea and Arsenal fans never expected the transfer, as it came as a shock to them.

4. Kovacic – Manchester City

Manchester City recently signed Kovacic from Chelsea.

5. Mac Allister – Liverpool

Former Brighton Player and World Cup winner Mac Allister was signed by Liverpool in the current transfer window.

6. Szoboszlai – Liverpool

Liverpool signed Szoboszlai from Leipzig.

7. Bellingham – Real Madrid

Real Madrid signed Bellingham from Dortmund for a record transfer fee. His signing made him the most expensive English Player.

8. Ugarte – PSG

PSG signed Ugarte from Sporting. They hijacked the deal from Chelsea.

9. Maddison – Tottenham

Tottenham signed Maddison from Leicester City.

10. Tonali – Newcastle

Newcastle signed Tonali from AC Milan.

11. Hernandez – PSG

PSG signed Hernandez from Bayern Munich.

12. Pau Torres – Aston Villa

Aston Villa signed Pau Torres from Villarreal.

13. Pulisic – AC Milan

AC Milan signed Pulisic from Chelsea.

14. Loftus Cheek – AC Milan

AC Milan signed Loftus Cheek from Chelsea.

15. Nicolas Jackson – Chelsea

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

16. Timber – Arsenal

Arsenal confirmed the signing of Timber from Ajax today.

Steveade (

)