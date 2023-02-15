Transfers News: OGC Nice Filed Official Complaint for a Porn Video in their Toilet; Valencia Appoint Ruben Baraja as new head coach
French Club OGC Nice has filled out an official statement of an Amateur porn video filmed in the toilet of their stadium during a match against LOSC Lille on January 29th
Valencia Appoint Ruben Baraja as new head coach
La Liga club Valencia CF have announced Ruben Baraja as their new head coach
Warren Zaire Emery becomes the youngest starter in the Champions League knockout stage
Paris Saint-German young midfielder Warren Zaire Emery has become the youngest starter in the Champions League knockout in history
Danilo set for a contract renewer
Brazilian fullback Danilo is set for a contract renewer at the Allianz stadium, the Juventus fullback will sign a contract until June 2025 with the option to extend until 2026
Chelsea linked with Barcelona youngster
Chelsea football club of England has been linked with a move for Abde Ezzalzouli, but it’s left for the club to decide his future at the of the season
Manchester United set to sign Gabriele Biancheri
Premier League club Manchester United is set to Gabriele Biancheri from Championship side Cardiff City on a four-year deal
