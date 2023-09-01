Transfers: Man United renews interest in Amrabat; Bradley Barcola joins PSG on 5-year deal

Man United renews interest in Amrabat

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United are set to negotiate again with Fiorentina for Amrabat deal. Fulham are not involved in the race at this stage. (Fabrizio Romano)

Amrabat wants to join Manchester Utd since the end of June and he won’t open to any other club until United are in the mix.

Bradley Barcola joins PSG on 5-year deal

Official, confirmed. Bradley Barcola has signed as new Paris Saint-Germain player on five five-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

PSG gave out €45m plus €5m add-ons to Lyon, top target since July 1 now completed.

Lyon in talks with Braga for Al-Musrati

Olympique Lyon submitted formal proposal for Al-Musrati from SC Braga as new midfield target.

Negotiations will follow as Lyon keeps looking for new midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano)

Forest signs Murillo on €15m from Corinthians

confirmed. Nottingham Forest sign Murillo as new centre back from Corinthians on €15m package deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea rejects Bayern Munich move for Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea have rejected new approach from Bayern for Trevoh Chalobah as it was again on loan deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Conversations continue in order to find a way, nothing sealed or agreed at this stage.

Article Source: Fabrizio Romano

