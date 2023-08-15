Rico Lewis signs a new five-year deal with Man City until 2028

OFFICIAL: Man City starlet Rico Lewis puts pen to paper on a new five-year deal after enjoying stunning Treble-winning breakout campaign last season.

Rico Lewis has signed a new five-year contract extension with Manchester City to keep him at the Etihad until 2028.

The City academy graduate played a crucial part in Pep Guardiola’s side winning the Treble last season, making 23 appearances in a breakthrough year where they won the Premier League, FA Cup, and, for the first time in the club’s history, the Champions League.

The 18-year-old’s current contract was due to expire next summer but the full-back has committed his long-term future to the club by putting pen to paper on his new deal.

Al-Nassr interested in Clement Lenglet

Barcelona go into the final stretch of the summer transfer window with their cards already marked. Two players who are not in their plans — Clement Lenglet and Sergiño Dest — are still to leave, while a sale in the attacking positions would be welcome as well. The first to leave could be Lenglet. A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss his sale to Saudi side Al-Nassr after European options failed.

Lenglet is aware that he will not stay at Barça. The club has not registered him and will not do so unless it is strictly necessary. The player returned to pre-season already knowing the intentions of the club and his intention was to continue at Tottenham. Barring an unexpected turn of events, the move to the Premier League has broken down because the English side do not want to pay a transfer fee if they have to pay the player’s wages.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, heaviest stopped pushing for Lenglet in the hope of convincing the player. And Barça is prioritizing that route because there is money to be made, although they are also looking for other imaginative formulas. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will give in now that many stars have signed for the Saudi league.

A summit is scheduled for Wednesday at which the situation should be clarified and nothing can be ruled out. Barça wanwants settle his departure definitively and not wait until the last days of the market to transfer him. There would be several clubs interested in signing him in Europe assuming one year of his salary.

Harry Maguire’s £30m transfer from Man United to West Ham collapse

Harry Maguire’s £30m move from Manchester United to West Ham has reportedly collapsed.

According to The Guardian, the Hammers grew tired of waiting for the defender ffinalizean exit from Old Trafford after a deal was agreed last Wednesday.

Maguire had settled personal terms with West Ham but the club been waiting for the England international to agree a pay-off from United. Although there is a chance the deal could be revived, it is not going ahead at the moment.

