Transfers: Five Players That Rejected Saudi Offers Including Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

In recent times, the Saudi Pro League has emerged as an attractive destination for footballers, with several European superstars making the move to the Middle East country. Clubs in Saudi Arabia have been offering lucrative deals to entice top players, but not everyone has been swayed by these offers. Let’s take a look at five prominent players who turned down the chance to play in Saudi Arabia.

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain’s dynamic forward, Kylian Mbappe, was presented with an enticing offer from Al Hilal, a Saudi Pro League side. The Arab club sent emissaries to Paris to persuade Mbappe to join them, offering a world-record bid of $330 million and an astonishing $775 million salary. Despite the tempting proposition, Mbappe opted to remain in Europe, keeping his sights set on a dream move to Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi

Another football legend who received an offer from Saudi Arabia was Lionel Messi. Al-Hilal presented the Argentine superstar with a staggering €220 million per year deal, matching the package that lured Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr. Additionally, Messi was promised a jaw-dropping $1.6 billion over three years. However, he chose to pursue a different path, eventually signing with MLS franchise Inter Miami co-owned by David Beckham after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona’s skillful winger, Ousmane Dembele, also attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal attempted to hijack his move to Paris Saint-Germain by offering him a hefty €200 million over five years. However, Dembele decided to return to his home country, opting to join PSG instead.

Romelu Lukaku

The powerful Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku, found himself on Al Hilal’s radar as well. The Saudi Pro League side offered him a two-year contract worth €80 million. Nevertheless, Lukaku’s preference was to stay in Italy, and he secured a move to Italian heavyweight Juventus from Inter Milan.

Alvaro Morata

Atlético Madrid’s experienced striker, Alvaro Morata, recently extended his contract with the club. However, he received a substantial contract proposal from Al Taawon, offering him €50 million per year to join the Saudi Pro League. Despite the attractive offer, Morata declined, with AS Roma and Juventus showing interest in his services.

While Saudi clubs have successfully attracted some European stars like Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo, these five players decided to stay in Europe or explore other options instead. The Saudi Pro League continues to be an intriguing destination for top-tier players, and only time will tell who the next football superstar to make the move will be.

DeLight01 (

)