Transfer:Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah ‘agrees deal’ with Saudi club Al-Ittihad; Chelsea could make late move for Federico Chiesa

Mohamed Salah Set To Leave Liverpool

Al-Ittihad will offer him a salary that will make him the HIGHEST PAID player in the Saudi Pro League. The Saudi club have already met his representatives in Doha and will offer him more wages than Cristiano Ronaldo. They are convinced that Salah will be attracted to the prospect of playing in a Muslim country alongside his huge salary.

Source: relevo

Chelsea could make late move for Federico Chiesa

Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa could emerge as a target for Chelsea late into this summer transfer window. That is according to well-respected journalist Simon Phillips. Phillips has reported on his Substack this week that Federico Chiesa, 25, has been mentioned to him as “a potential option” for Chelsea. He adds that the Blues previously shared interest in the Italy international back when Thomas Tuchel was still in the manager’s dugout at Stamford Bridge.

SOURCE: Simon Phillips

Luton release Freeman

Premier League new boys Luton Town have parted ways with midfielder Luke Freeman. Freeman, an experienced Championship operator who thrived during spells with QPR and Sheffield United, is now free to find another club.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportClub (

)