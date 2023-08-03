Transfer:Joao Cancelo Agrees Personal Terms With Barcelona;Inter Milan Confident In Signing Scamacca

Joao Cancelo agrees personal terms with Barcelona

Joao Cancelo is closing in on a move to Barcelona. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Manchester City full-back has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, and talks are continuing between the two clubs over the structure of a potential deal. Barcelona are using the money they will receive for Ousmane Dembele, who is set to join PSG.

Inter Milan Confident In Signing Scamacca

Inter are confident in Gianluca Scamacca deal as negotiations between parties are underway, with current bid of €25m plus add ons included on the table.

Man United want to sign Leon Goretzka

Manchester United have already signed a creative midfielder in the form of Mason Mount this summer, still, they want to further improve things in the center of the park. As per today’s version of Abendzeitung, Man Utd want to sign Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka. Man Utd have been linked with the Kaiser for some time. Last month, Sky Sports reported that even after luring Mount, they are interested in signing Goretzka, who could be lured for a fee of around £34m-£43m (40-50 million euros).

