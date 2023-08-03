SPORT

Transfer:Joao Cancelo Agrees Personal Terms With Barcelona;Inter Milan Confident In Signing Scamacca

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read

Joao Cancelo agrees personal terms with Barcelona

Joao Cancelo is closing in on a move to Barcelona. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Manchester City full-back has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, and talks are continuing between the two clubs over the structure of a potential deal. Barcelona are using the money they will receive for Ousmane Dembele, who is set to join PSG.

Inter Milan Confident In Signing Scamacca

Inter are confident in Gianluca Scamacca deal as negotiations between parties are underway, with current bid of €25m plus add ons included on the table.

Man United want to sign Leon Goretzka

Manchester United have already signed a creative midfielder in the form of Mason Mount this summer, still, they want to further improve things in the center of the park. As per today’s version of Abendzeitung, Man Utd want to sign Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka. Man Utd have been linked with the Kaiser for some time. Last month, Sky Sports reported that even after luring Mount, they are interested in signing Goretzka, who could be lured for a fee of around £34m-£43m (40-50 million euros).

Confaamnews (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

SWI vs ESP: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

10 mins ago

Chelsea’s First 2 EPL Games That May See Them Drop Points In The Title Race

24 mins ago

New Signings That Might Struggle In Their New Clubs This Season

37 mins ago

Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Return To Training For England Showdown

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button