Transfer:Done deal;Man Utd linked with summer move for Carrasco;Man Utd in advanced talks with Dalot

Done deal: Queiroz named Qatar boss

Former Portugal and Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has been hired by Qatar in their bid to qualify for the World Cup in 2026. Queiroz has managed at the last four World Cups and this will be the seventh different national team for the former Real Madrid head coach and assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd.

Man United linked with summer move for Atletico Madrid winger Carrasco

Erik ten Hag has brought nine new players to Manchester United since his appointment last year and four of them, three in the most recent January transfer window, have been short-term loans. Now, just after the mid-season market closed, United are being linked with another winger but this time, it’s Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco. That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, Sport Witness, who say that United could emerge as one of the leading candidates to sign the 29-year-old.

SOURCE: Sport Witness

Man Utd in advanced contract talks with Diogo Dalot

Manchester United are in advanced contract talks with Diogo Dalot amid interest from Barcelona, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo report. The Portuguese was superb for the Red Devils during the first half of the season. He made the right-back position his own until the World Cup. Since the season restart, Dalot has barely played due to muscular injuries but he continues to remain a key player under manager Erik ten Hag.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

