Transfer:Done deal;Malo Gusto passes Chelsea medical;West Ham join Aston Villa in race for Guendouzi

Done deal: Ruby Mace joins Leicester

Manchester City midfielder Ruby Mace has joined Leicester City on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old becomes the Foxes’ fifth new arrival of the January transfer window. Mace, an England Under-19 international, made her senior debut for Arsenal aged 17 before moving to Manchester. Leicester are bottom of the Women’s Super League with just three points so far this season.

Malo Gusto passes Chelsea medical

Malo Gusto has had a medical with Chelsea ahead of completing his move to the Premier League side. Fabrizio Romano reports the Lyon defender will sign a contract until 2029 with the west London side and will move at the end of the season for a fee of around €30 million.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

West Ham join Aston Villa in race for Matteo Guendouzi

West Ham have joined Aston Villa in pursuing former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, although a deal is unlikely before the end of the current transfer window. The 23-year-old’s performances have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs who are keen to bring him back to England, with West Ham and Villa taking notice of the former Gunner. French publication L’Equipe report that the Hammers are showing an interest, after Foot Mercato had reported Villa’s liking of Guendouzi.

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

