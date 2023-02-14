Transfer:Done deal;Arsenal could sign Rice for a cut-price; Mount contract talks with Chelsea stalls

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Swindon sign McEachran

Swindon have signed ex-Chelsea academy midfielder George McEachran on a free transfer until the end of the season. The 22-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Premier League club last summer. McEachran joined Chelsea in 2009 and worked alongside new Swindon head coach Jody Morris there, although he did not make a first-team appearance. He was part of the England team that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and played in the final win over Spain.

Arsenal could sign Rice for a cut-price

Arsenal can get the opportunity to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice for a much lower price than the one suggested by David Moyes, according to Daily Express. His current deal expires in 2024, and though West Ham do have the option to extend it by a further year, the player is not keen to trigger the extension. “Undoubtedly he’s going to be a top player and undoubtedly he’ll be a British transfer record and more whenever he leaves West Ham,” Moyes said after his side’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Contract talks between Chelsea and Mount have stalled

Mason Mount’s contract renewal talks at Chelsea have stalled with less than 18 months to run on his current deal, sources have told Football Insider. Those with knowledge of the 24-year-old’s situation have revealed to our site that the two parties are in “deadlock” with a possible agreement “further away than it has ever been”. Mount was unexpectedly consigned to the bench for just the second Premier League game this season as Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw away at West Ham on Saturday.

