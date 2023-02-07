Transfer:Done deal; Marsch sacked as Leeds head coach; Man Utd willing to pay €120m for Osimhen

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Queiroz named Qatar boss

Former Portugal and Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has been hired by Qatar in their bid to qualify for the World Cup in 2026. Queiroz has managed at the last four World Cups and this will be the seventh different national team for the former Real Madrid head coach and assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd.

Jesse Marsch sacked as Leeds head coach

Marsch has been dismissed with the club only above the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of two Premier League meetings with Manchester United this week. The 49-year-old was appointed as the successor to Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022 and helped preserve the club’s Premier League status, which was secured with a dramatic final day win at Brentford in May.

Manchester United willing to pay €120 million to sign Victor Osimhen

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Serie A club Napoli. According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Chelsea and Manchester United want to sign Victor Osimhen at the end of the season. And they are ready to invest €120 million for the 24-year-old Napoli striker.

