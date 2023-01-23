Transfer:Done deal; Garnacho close to signing new Man Utd contract; Kane open to new Spurs contract

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Wolves sign Craig Dawson

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves’ fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers.

Garnacho close to signing new Man United contract

Alejandro Garnacho is close to signing a new and improved long-term contract at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano. He told GiveMeSport: “So for Garnacho, Man United feel they are close. Not a done deal yet, but they are confident. “Man United are very optimistic, they have been speaking to Garnacho since the summer, because the first negotiations were in June. It then took some time to negotiate on the player side.”

Kane open to new Tottenham contract

Harry Kane has dashed United’s hopes of bringing him to Old Trafford in the summer by expressing a desire to extend his contract at Tottenham before the end of the season. That’s according to The Athletic, who are reporting that the England skipper is ready to sit down with Tottenham chiefs to discuss the possibility of signing fresh terms. Kane’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024 as things stand, but it seems as though he could soon commit his long-term future to the north Londoners if things go smoothly over the coming weeks.

