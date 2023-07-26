Transfer: Westham hold talks over deal for Maguire; Hojlund agrees five-year contract with Man Utd

Westham hold talks over deal for Maguire

West Ham have held ‘initial talks’ with United over a potential deal for Harry Maguire, according to Sky Sports. The 30-year-old was stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag last week and has seen game time limited under the Dutchman. However United plan to keep hold of Maguire and don’t believe anyone would meet their £50m valuation. David Moyes’ side have also enquired about midfielder Scott McTominay.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Hojlund agrees five-year contract with Man United

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the details of Manchester United’s agreement with Rasmus Hojlund. It is, of course, dependent on the two clubs deciding on a fee, but the Red Devils have already received a green light from the player signalling that he’s keen to make the move. According to Romano, Hojlund has agreed a five-year deal that would keep him at Old Trafford until 2028, with United planning to submit their opening bid this week.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Rangers set for double signing

Rangers have had a new bid worth around £6million accepted for Feyenoord striker Danilo and have agreed the pre-contract signing of Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes. The details are outlined by Sky Sports, who say that the Scottish club are set to add to their seven signings already confirmed this summer.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

