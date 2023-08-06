Transfer: West Ham want McTominay from Man Utd; Chelsea submit £17m bid for Deivid Washington

West Ham want McTominay from Man Utd

West Ham United are keen on initiating talks with Man Utd over a possible transfer of Scott McTominay this summer, according to Football Insider. The Red Devils will reportedly demand £40 million in transfer fee for the Scottish midfielder who has a contract with the club until 2025.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Chelsea submit £17m bid for Washington

Chelsea have lodged a £17m bid for Santos striker Deivid Washington. The Mail reports that the 18-year old would be sent on loan to partner club Strasbourg if he joins. Chelsea have already plundered Santos for one player this summer after Angelo Gabriel.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Ashley Phillips: Tottenham sign England Under-19 defender from Blackburn Rovers

Tottenham Hotspur have signed England Under-19 centre-back Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers. The 18-year-old, who played eight times for Rovers in the Championship last season, has signed a five-year deal. He joined Blackburn aged 12 in 2017 and progressed through the academy before making his first-team debut in 2022.

SOURCE: BBC

