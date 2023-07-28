Transfer: West Ham in talks with Man Utd for Maguire, McTominay; Bassey having Fulham medical

West Ham in talks with Man Utd for Maguire, McTominay

As well as Scott McTominay, West Ham also remain in talks with Manchester United over the signing of Harry Maguire, according to Sky Sport.

Maguire and Scott McTominay both featured in United’s defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

“Very big offers” would have to come in for United to even consider selling, with initial talks highlighting a gap in valuation for McTominay.

Elsewhere, West Ham’s deal to sign Manchester City forward Carlos Borges is as good as done. A formal announcement on the arrival of the Portugal U19 international is expected soon.

Bassey having Fulham medical

Calvin Bassey has been having a medical at Fulham ahead of a move from Ajax. Fulham agreed a deal worth £18.2m last week. Once the medical is completed, Bassey will finalise personal terms.

Fulham had been leaning towards moving for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and were close to agreeing a deal worth £15m. However, it’s thought Bassey was always the preferred option of boss Marco Silva.

All being well, a formal announcement of Bassey’s transfer will come soon.

Mills joins Oxford United on loan

Everton midfielder Stanley Mills has joined Oxford United on a season-long loan deal for the upcoming campaign. The 19-year-old was the top scorer for Paul Tait’s Under-21s last season, netting 10 Premier League 2 goals, as well as recording three goals in four EFL Trophy appearances.

Mills moves to the U’s after they finished 19th in League One last season under manager Liam Manning.

Aurora Galli extends Everton stay

Aurora Galli has agreed a one-year contract extension with Everton until the end of June 2024. The 26-year-old has 38 caps for Italy, joined the club in July 2021 from Juventus and is a popular figure in Brian Sorensen’s squad. The midfielder featured in 20 of Everton’s 22 league matches last season.

“It’s a big responsibility this season because it’s my third year in England,” she told the club’s official website.

“I feel so happy to be here because when you are able to continue with our progress and the group continues to mature, it feels special to be a part of it.

“I’m confident we are moving in a positive direction and can once again show what we’re capable of this season.

“Evertonians mean so much to me and I look forward to being with them for another year.”

