Transfer: Vlahovic set to snub Chelsea in order to join PSG; Man Utd on the verge of signing Onana

Vlahovic set to snub Chelsea in order to join PSG

Juventus’ star striker Dusan Vlahovic is ready to snub interest from Chelsea in order to join Paris Saint-Germain. Juventus and Serbian striker Vlahovic has decided against a move to Chelsea, opting instead for a potential transfer to PSG, according to Alfredo Pedulla. Vlahovic’s preference lies with the French side, leading him to snub Chelsea’s advances.

United deal ‘imminent’

Manchester United are finally closing in on a huge deal for Erik ten Hag’s priority goalkeeping target Andre Onana. The stopper, who starred in the Champions League final, has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. Ten Hag is understood to have told the United boardroom that he wants Onana in place as the replacement for the recently departed David de Gea ahead of the club’s rapidly approaching pre-season tour. The deal is expected to cost a total of £50million, with around £7m comprising related add-on bonuses. The two clubs are now discussing the finer details relating to how these add-ons will be structured.

Jordan Cousins: Cambridge United sign Wigan midfielder

Cambridge United have made their fourth signing ahead of the new season after agreeing a deal for Wigan midfielder Jordan Cousins. The 29-year-old joins on a one-year contract having spent the last two seasons with the Latics. Cousins came through the academy at Charlton before graduating to the first team and moving on to QPR and Stoke prior to Wigan.

