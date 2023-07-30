Transfer: Ugochukwuset to undergo Chelsea medical; Barcelona still want to sign Joao Felix

Ugochukwu set for medical as Chelsea close in on midfielder signing

Chelsea are closing in on a move for Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu in a deal worth £23.5million, potentially rising to £25.7m with add-ons, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 19-year-old was not in the squad to face West Ham in a friendly at Roazhon Park on Saturday as both clubs look to finalise talks. The Blues have already agreed personal terms and are preparing to conduct a medical in the next 24 hours.

SOURCE: Nizaar Kinsella

Barca still after Joao Felix

Barcelona remain interested in Joao Felix, though they may need to complete some sales before getting a deal through. According to Sport ( 90min), a deal before the end of the summer remains on the table. Among those who Barca could sell include Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie, both of whom are reportedly being eyed by Tottenham.

SOURCE: 90min

Suarez terminates contract

Luis Suarez has agreed to terminate his contract with Gremio after admitting he is struggling to keep up with the “high demands” of the league. The agreement was made by both parties ahead of a rumoured transfer to join former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami. Suarez joined the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A team in December 2022 following a brief spell at Nacional back in Uruguay. The striker is still performing at a high level having registered 13 goals and nine assists in 31 appearances, but has struggled with a series of injuries in his knee.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

