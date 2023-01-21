SPORT

Transfer; Two Confirmed Deals, Arsenal Register Interest In France Star Midfielder Camavinga.



Two confirmed deals.

Noni Madueke, a winger from PSV Eindhoven, has been signed by Chelsea for £29 million.

He is their sixth January signing, bringing their total expenses to £190.2 million.

The 20-year-old has agreed to a seven-and-a-half-year deal with a one-year club extension option.

The England youth international leaves PSV after four and a half years with the Dutch team, where he scored 21 goals in 77 games and rose through the ranks at Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

Victor Kristiansen, a defender from Copenhagen, has been acquired by Leicester City for £17 million.

Kristiansen, a member of Denmark’s Under-21 national team, comes on a contract that runs for five and a half years, through 2028.

After long-term injuries to players like James Justin, the 20-year-old will assist manager Brendan Rodgers to expand his alternatives at left-back.

Arsenal registered interest in France star midfielder Camavinga.

According to reports, Arsenal is considering making a loan offer to Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

To increase their prospects of defeating Manchester City to the title this season, the Premier League leaders are hoping to enhance their squad even more during the January transfer window.

