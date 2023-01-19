Transfer; Two Confirmed Deals, Arsenal Are Working On A Deal To Sign 28 year old Star Player.

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Two confirmed deals.

Michael Appleton, the head coach of the Championship team Blackpool, has been fired after less than a year in the position.

The 47-year-old was fired by the team on Wednesday after being appointed in June and having previously managed the Seasiders in 2013.

The Tangerines’ last league triumph, a 2-1 success over Coventry at the end of October, was their last win in 10 Championship games.

Josef Martinez, a forward from Venezuela, has been signed by Inter Miami CF from Atlanta United.

Atlanta announced Martinez would no longer be their Designated Player, ending his six-year tenure there.

The Venezuelan international decided to join Phil Neville at Inter Miami as a result.

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Trossard.

Leandro Trossard’s transfer to Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion is currently being negotiated.

Brighton and the Premier League’s top team are in negotiations, but no deal has yet been agreed upon.

After missing out on a deal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal is evaluating several candidates this month, including 28-year-old Trossard.

