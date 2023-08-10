Transfer: Tottenham could make move for Lukaku; Real Madrid join race to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga

Tottenham could make move for Lukaku

Tottenham could make a shock move for Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku as they search for a potential replacement for Bayern Munich-linked Harry Kane. Tottenham finally agreed a fee with Bayern for the England striker, and now it’s up to the player as to whether he wants to join the German champions this summer. Should he do so, then Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Tottenham would then make a move for Lukaku.

SOURCE: La Gazzetta dello Sport

Real Madrid join race to sign Kepa

Real Madrid have reportedly joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer. The 28-year-old goalkeeper has been heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge for a while now with the Blues eager to further bolster their options between the sticks. According to the Evening Standard, Real Madrid are now weighing up a loan-to-buy deal for Kepa after Thibaut Courtois picked up a serious knee injury. The report states that David De Gea, who is currently a free agent, is the frontrunner to replace the former Chelsea ‘keeper.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Simeone rejected Saudi proposal

Diego Simeone has admitted he rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Atletico Madrid. He told Marca: “Did the Saudi offer make me hesitate? No, the truth is that I’m very happy where I am. I’m very happy to be at Atletico. I did not hesitate with the offer from Saudi Arabia, not even if they increase it. I’m happy at Atletico.”

SOURCE: Marca

SportClub (

)