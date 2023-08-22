Transfer: Ten Hag ‘was in favour’ of Greenwood’s return; Chelsea weighing up bid for Barcola

Ten Hag ‘was in favour’ of Greenwood’s return

It counts for nothing now, but Erik ten Hag was reportedly in favour of Mason Greenwood returning to the United squad. The Daily Mail claims the United manager had reached out to the forward and even tasked the analysis department with deciding how best to use Greenwood should he return, given the change in playing style and personnel since his last appearance.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Chelsea weigh up bid for Barcola

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for young Lyon attacker Bradley Barcola. Football Transfers claim the 20-year-old is the latest name on Mauricio Pochettino’s wishlist after scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists in 31 games last season. Barcola, who has a contract with Lyon until 2026, also scored twice and setting up two more goals in the recent Under-21 Euros. Lyon want €50m (£42.8m) to sell Barcola, and have already rejected a bid from Paris Saint-Germain worth €30m (£25.7m). RMC Sport believe a deal worth €35m (£29.9m) could prove successful.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Varane to stay at Man United

Raphael Varane has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, as there had been mention of compatriots Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante talking up a switch to the Middle East. Al Ittihad were said to be interested in signing the Manchester United defender before their window closes. However, ESPN have claimed that Varane has not been contacted by any Saudi team and he does not want to leave the Red Devils.

SOURCE: ESPN

