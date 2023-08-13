Transfer: Ten Hag told he is making mistake by selling Maguire; Neymar set for Saudi move

Ten Hag told he is making mistake by selling Maguire

Harry Maguire has been touted with a move away from Manchester United all summer long, however, Alan Smith thinks selling the defender is a mistake. Speaking to Gambling Zone, ex-Man United and England forward, Alan Smith, said: “Realistically I think Harry Maguire knows he’s not going to play every game, he’s probably come to terms with that. But I think it will be up to Harry if he stays or goes. I suspect Ten Hag doesn’t want him to go because to go close you want those type of people at your club. He could play 20 games and be really consistent.”

SOURCE: Gambling Zone

Neymar set for Saudi move

Neymar looks set to end his spell with Paris Saint-Germain having declared his desire to leave the French giants. According to reports in France, the Brazilian has agreed to a move to Saudi side Al-Hilal. It is said that he will earn £150m throuhgout the duration of a two-year contract. However, a fee is yet to be agreed with PSG, who have recently welcomed Kylian Mbappe back into the fold.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Nathan Tjoe-A-On: Swansea City sign Excelsior’s Dutch defender

Swansea City have signed Excelsior left-back Nathan Tjoe-A-On on a three-year deal for a fee thought to be close to £300,000. Boss Michael Duff wanted to strengthen on the left following Ryan Manning’s move to Southampton in the summer. Josh Key has been operating at left wing-back so far this season, including Swansea’s 3-2 Championship loss at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

SOURCE: BBC

