Transfer Talk: What The Future Might Hold For Man United’s Right Wingers If Greenwood Returns.

Time is running out for Jadon Sancho to start showing why Manchester United invested more than €80 million for his signing 2 years ago.

So far, Sancho has only managed to score 9 Premier League goals for United despite being one of the regular starters in the team.

Another big-money signing who should be looking over his shoulder is Antony. Since joining the Red Devils last summer, Antony has impressed on few occasions and may lose his place in the starting lineup IF Mason Greenwood returns.

Latest reports about Greenwood’s situation indicates that it’s only a matter of days before the club announce their decision regarding whether to keep or terminate his contract.

Should Man United decide to keep Greenwood, then Sancho and Antony could see their game time reduced because Mason is a better finisher than both players.

So the best scenario for these two is to up their game and hope that Mason do not return because one of them will be required to leave to free up wages in the event of Greenwood’s potential comeback.

DYungToommaks (

)