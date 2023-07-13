Transfer Talk: Chealsea Has Confidence In Caicedo’s Deal, Elanga wanted By Everton

According to Goal.com Chelsea has confidence in the transfer negotiation of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old has admitted that a move to Chelsea would be too good to turn down.

Brighton want more than £100 million for their star man, while Chelsea are keen to pay significantly less. Chelsea are preparing for a second bid for the young midfielder. But he is expected to move to Stamford Bridge this summer, assuming that Chelsea and Brighton can agree a transfer fee.

Caicedo has made 53 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion since joining the South Coast outfit from Independiente del Valle in 2021.

Manchester United striker, Elanga is wanted by Everton.

Accoding to a report by dailypost, Manchester United striker, Anthony Elanga is wanted by Everton. New rounds of talks will take place between both clubs in order to make an agreement.

Elanga is valued at £25m The player may leave the Man Utd in order to get more playing time.

