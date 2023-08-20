Transfer: Spurs rivals Arsenal for £25m Schuurs transfer; Bournemouth signs £20m Adams from Leeds

Spurs rivals Arsenal for £25m Perr Schuurs transfer

Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Torino defender Perr Schuurs this summer as an option to bolster the backline.

The 23-year-old has impressed since making the switch to Serie A from Ajax last August, joining his current side for roughly £7.7million. Interest from the Premier League comes as little surprise as a result, with Spurs one of the teams most heavily linked with making a switch.

Transfer specialist Dean Jones told the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast that the N17 outfit is keeping a keen eye on Schuurs as an option this summer. However, Arsenal could also be in the race, having followed the former Netherlands youth international in the previous few windows.

Previous reports have also linked the centre-back with a move to Liverpool as Tuttosport reported that they have enquired about a move, along with Napoli. Torino is believed to value Schuurs at £25million, which could prove to be a bargain in the current market, given inflated fees.

Bournemouth signs £20m Tyler Adams from Leeds

Bournemouth has signed Tyler Adams from Leeds after meeting his £20million release clause.

The USA captain has put pen to paper on a five-year deal and joins Andoni Iraola’s side as their seventh signing of the summer.

He had been close to joining Chelsea earlier this month after the Blues triggered his release clause but they were unable to come to a full agreement with Leeds and the transfer was called off.

PSV advances on Barca’s defender Sergino Dest’s move

Having already sold Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele in the last week or so, Barcelona is looking to make further departures during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Sergino Dest will join Kessie and Dembele in leaving, albeit he will only be departing on an initial loan deal. As reported by Dutch reporter Rik Elfrink, the USMNT right-back is close to joining PSV Eindhoven.

Dest will return to the Netherlands in the next 24 hours, with his medical examinations having already been booked by PSV, who should have him available for their Champions League match against Rangers in midweek.

PSV will pick up Dest on loan for this season, although they will have the opportunity to sign him permanently, should they see it. Barcelona will certainly hope that they do, as he is nowhere near the plans of head coach Xavi Hernandez, and it would allow them to bring more money in.

