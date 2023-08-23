Transfer: Silva signs contract extension with Man City until 2026; ﻿Juve, Aston Villa eyes Ez Abde

Bernardo Silva signs contract extension with Man City until 2026

OFFICIAL: Bernardo Silva signs contract extension with Man City until 2026

The Portuguese attacking midfielder has committed his long-term future by penning a three-year contract extension in Manchester City until 2025.

However, the 29-year-old is currently identified as the 11th player to renew his contract with the treble winner since January 2018.

According to reports, his new deal is equivalent to £150k per week.

﻿Juve, Aston Villa make eyes Ez Abde

Ez Abde’s future with Barcelona isn’t yet settled.

Barca coach Xavi has intimated he wants to keep the winger this season after Abde’s superb loan last season at Osasuna.

Mundo Deportivo says the youngster could yet leave before next week’s market deadline falls.

And Abde could yet be on the move with offers arriving from across Europe.

Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, and Aston Villa are all in contact with Barca about a price for the winger.

Man City eye £93m transfer swoop after confirming deal as Arsenal and Man Utd start key talks

The latest Premier League transfer news as Manchester City make two major moves while Liverpool and Manchester United are locked in talks for key targets.

Manchester City looks to be making many of their major transfer decisions late into the summer window with a triple update emerging. Pep Guardiola, who recently underwent back surgery, has welcomed Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol with a third signing expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Earlier this week Man City agreed a €60million (£51.4m) package with the French club that saw Doku travel to England for a medical that has since been passed with an official announcement coming soon. In the meantime, the club has announced that midfielder Maximo Perrone has joined Spanish outfit UD Las Palmas on loan until the end of the season.

West Ham star Lucas Paqueta was another marquee target of Man City, however their pursuit of the Brazil international has ended with a new name now identified. According to The Athletic, the club is exploring a move for Wolves’ Matheus Cunha who only joined the club last summer from Sporting CP in a club-record £42.2million deal.

Like Manchester City, Liverpool is also hoping to sign another new midfielder despite already welcoming Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo. As per ESPN, an official bid worth €30million (£25.6m) was submitted to Brazilian outfit Fluminense for Andre, however, the offer was rejected.

With the Brazil Serie A mid-way through their current season, Fluminense are reluctant to let the 22-year-old leave. In terms of marquee signings, Arsenal and Manchester United can certainly be considered as two teams to have made those moves already this summer.

According to RMC journalist Fabrice Hawkins, an unnamed Saudi Arabian club is planning to make a move for the 28-year-old with Arsenal ‘negotiating a transfer fee.’ Meanwhile, Man United are eyeing talent for the future with the Daily Mail claiming they are in negotiations to sign NK Kustosija Zagreb wonderkid Dino Klapija, although Chelsea and RB Leipzig are also in the battle for his signature.

Akabest (

)