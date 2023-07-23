SPORT

Transfer: Shaw completes move to join Wigan Athletic; Man Utd could make move for Paulo Dybala

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read

Shaw joins Wigan Athletic on loan for season

Wigan have signed Celtic midfielder Shaw on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Morecambe, also in League One, and made 39 appearances in all competitions. Shaw came through the Sheffield Wednesday youth set-up and made 21 league appearances for the Owls after making his debut in 2020.

SOURCE: BBC

Man United could make move for Dybala

Manchester United could make a move for AS Roma star Paulo Dybala. According to Benjamin Goddard of The Express, Premier League side Manchester United could make a move for AS Roma star Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window. The Argentine international swapped Juventus for Rome last summer and has developed into a key player for Jose Mourinho. He was also a part of the Argentina squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. An attacking midfielder who can also play up top if required, Dybala is a dynamic player who is capable of making a difference in the final third. Manchester United could definitely use some inspiration in the attack.

SOURCE: Benjamin Goddard

Aston Villa confirm Diaby signing

Aston Villa have officially completed the signing of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. Although the fee is undisclosed, it’s believed that Diaby becomes Villa’s most expensive purchase of all-time at around £51m ($65m).

SOURCE: Goal.com

ASport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea’s Possible Lineup For Next Season With Their Recent Signings And Transfer Targets.

9 mins ago

Video: Done Deal: Danjuma Joins Everton On Loan

18 mins ago

FIFAWWC: Group E Results And Table After USA And Netherlands Got The Vital Points On Day 1

22 mins ago

Chelsea’s Possible Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button