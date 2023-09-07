Transfer: Salah to stay at Liverpool this summer; Mbappe to snub PSG deal and leave for free

Salah to stay at Liverpool this summer

Mohamed Salah will not join Al-Ittihad this summer, despite the Saudi Pro League side making an eye-watering offer for the Liverpool forward. Speculation surrounding Salah’s future at Liverpool has been hotting up recently due to the Saudi club’s relentless pursuit of the 31-year-old. However, that chase seems to be over – at least for now – with Foot Mercato reporting that the Egyptian will stay in the Premier League this summer. That’s in spite of the staggering world-record bid of £215 million ($269m) that was made for Salah by Nuno Espirito Santo’s Al-Ittihad – an offer that was understandably extremely tempting to the Liverpool hierarchy.

Mbappe to snub PSG deal and leave for free

Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of the season after all, according to 90min. Mbappe has told the club once again that he will not sign a new contract despite talks over an extension this summer but is willing to forego the €80 million (£69m/$86m) loyalty bonus he is due the club.

Coutinho nears Villa exit

Philippe Coutinho is closing in on a move away from Aston Villa. An agreement on a loan deal is on the verge of being struck with Qatari side Al-Duhail, according to Fabrizio Romano. Coutinho agreed to join Al-Duhail last month after rejecting offers from Besiktas and Real Betis. It is understood that his wages will be fully covered by his new club.

