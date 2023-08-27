SPORT

Transfer: Salah informs Liverpool he wants to join Al-Ittihad; Arsenal unlikely to sign Gracia

Salah informs Liverpool he wants to join Al-Ittihad

Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool that he wants to join Al-Ittihad this summer after a huge bid was tabled for the Egypt international. Rudy Galetti of Sport Italia has reported that Salah has informed Liverpool of his desire to move to Ittihad this summer. The club have made a huge offer worth over £80 million ($100m) for Salah, with a salary worth £65m ($82m), but the Reds have yet to agree to a deal as they are determined to keep their prized asset.

Arsenal unlikely to sign Eric Gracia

Arsenal are reportedly ‘unlikely’ to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia. Mundo Deportivo report that Xavi does not intend to sell the centre-back. Arsenal had apparently lined up Garcia as a potential replacement for long-term absentee Jurrien Timber.

Beto set for Everton medical

From one side of Merseyside to another now and Everton are set to finally secure the signing of a striker. According to The Athletic, Udinese forward Beto is undergoing a medical with the Toffees ahead of a switch to Goodison Park. Everton are reportedly set to pay €25million (£21.4m) plus €5m (£4.2m) in potential add ons for the striker.

