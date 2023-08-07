Transfer: Salah and De Bruyne lined up for Saudi move; Jose Mourinho eyeing move for McTominay

Salah and De Bruyne lined up for Saudi move

Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne of Liverpool and Manchester City respectively are reportedly being lined up for 2024 transfers to Saudi Arabia. It is claimed the Premier League icons are beginning to register on recruitment radars in the Middle East. According to The Mirror, ambitious sides in that region – who have already started to spend big – have their sights set on Salah and De Bruyne.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Mourinho eyes McTominay

Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, according to reports. Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri claims that United havevalready rejected West Ham’s opening bid for McTominay, citing a £40m asking price. But he cites Roma as suitors, which suggests manager Mourinho wants to work with McTominay again. Roma will eye a new midfielder if Nemanja Matic leaves.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Tottenham eye more reinforcements

Ange Postecolgou still wants more additions at Tottenham, with a deal for Micky van de Ven close to being completed. He said: ‘It’s fair to say our squad is too big at the moment and there are guys who will want to explore opportunities elsewhere. I’m not involved in that. I think we’ll see some movement out in the coming weeks,’ he said. ‘It’s not done yet. We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We’ll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days.’

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

